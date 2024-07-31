 Seven Daysies Awards: Best secondhand clothing, 2024

Best secondhand clothing 

Style Encore

click to enlarge COURTESY OF STYLE ENCORE - WILLISTON
  • Courtesy of Style Encore - Williston

Style Encore — Want to rock current trends for less — and save styles from the landfill? With lightly worn clothing, shoes and accessories, this women’s resale store checks off boxes for affordability and sustainability.

Other Finalists

  • Battery Street Jeans
  • Dirt Chic
  • Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStore
  • SCHIP Upscale Resale

