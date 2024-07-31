 Seven Daysies Awards: Best women's shoe store, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Shopping

  |  

Best women's shoe store 

Danform Shoes

click to enlarge COURTESY OF DANFORM SHOES
  • Courtesy of Danform Shoes

Danform Shoes — Comfort and style come together at four Vermont locations. Danform's fitting experts help customers of all ages attire their unique feet in well-made, popular brands — from Birkenstock to Wolky.

Other Finalists

  • Dear Lucy
  • Harbour Thread
  • Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation