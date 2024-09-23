Video Preview: Vermont Stage Presents 'Translations' 

Vermont Stage’s Translations runs September 25 through October 13 at Main Street Landing in Burlington. In 1833, a schoolmaster gives his Irish-speaking students a classical education, versing them in ancient Greek and Latin — but not in English. Meanwhile, the British Army arrives to create a new map of Ireland that will “standardize” the Gaelic place-names to English. When the schoolmaster’s son returns home from Dublin to serve as the army’s translator, the fate of the Irish locals and their native tongue is cast into uncertainty. The play is a captivating exploration of the power of language to kindle romance, ignite tensions, and inflame the human heart’s yearning to understand.
