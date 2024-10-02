 Burlington's Kismet Mediterranean Grill Is an Ode to Turkey | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 01, 2024 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Features

Burlington's Kismet Mediterranean Grill Is an Ode to Turkey 

In a long-empty spot on Battery Street with lake-view windows, the new family-owned restaurant celebrates Istanbul's coastal ingredients and traditional fare.
By

Published October 1, 2024 at 3:07 p.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Turkish Delights | Burlington's Kismet Mediterranean Grill is an ode to Istanbul"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More Food + Drink Features »

About The Author

Amelia Catanzaro

Amelia Catanzaro
Bio:
 Amelia Catanzaro is a freelance writer for Seven Days. She earned a degree in economics and writing from the University of Vermont; spent time cooking in Bologna, Italy and now cooks in Burlington.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a Food tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation