Burlington's Revolution Kitchen Goes Back on the Market 

Revolution Kitchen

About six months after reopening Burlington's Revolution Kitchen, mother-and-daughter co-owners Karen and Madison Barchowski have put the restaurant on the market.

Karen confirmed that the family decided to sell the business during a planned monthlong January closure. She said she is in conversation with several potential buyers, and the new owner will decide whether to continue with Revolution Kitchen or establish a new concept in the restaurant space.

"This wasn't an easy decision," Karen said, declining to elaborate on the reasons.

The Barchowskis relocated to Vermont from Florida and purchased the decade-old vegetarian eatery from its founders, Debra and Peter Maisel, in November 2022. They reopened the restaurant in August 2023.

Even before that, the Barchowskis' revamped menu, which included a few seafood dishes, elicited displeasure from some vegetarians and vegans on social media. Others were disappointed that the menu was missing favorites from the original, such as Buffalo cauliflower tacos.

Karen, 56, said she expects to build a commercial kitchen and launch a new catering business at the family's Milton farm.