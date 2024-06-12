Burlington's Spot on the Dock to Open a New 'Sweet Spot' 

click to enlarge Courtesy

First creemees at the new Sweet Spot

The Spot restaurant group is making another addition to its lineup this summer — the Sweet Spot, a creemee and coffee window at the bottom of King Street in Burlington, near the ferry ticket booth. By June 17, manager Tessa Fancher said, the staff hopes to offer all-day sweet treats to those wandering along the waterfront.

The addition joins three other outposts of the Spot group in Burlington: the original Spot restaurant at 210 Shelburne Road, the Spot at Hula at 50 Lakeside Avenue and the seasonal Spot on the Dock. The Sweet Spot will share the summer time frame of the Spot on the Dock, with daily hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Beginning the summer with coffee, milkshakes and creemees, the Sweet Spot may eventually offer baked goods and breakfast sandwiches, Fancher said. The ice cream offerings will strike a balance between traditional flavors and creative ones such as pineapple, peanut butter and Oreo.

The window-service location shares a building with the office of the Vermont Lake Monsters, Fancher noted, so expect baseball-themed creemee flavors and "Champ size" coffees. Find updates on Instagram at @thesweetspot_vt.