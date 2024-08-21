Butterworks Farm Bought by Out-of-State Owner After Almost 50 Years 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Anthony Calderaro and Ania Kuniej

Butterworks Farm, pioneering Westfield producer of organic dairy, has been sold to New Hampshire businessman Anthony Calderaro in partnership with his wife, Ania Kuniej, and brother, Joseph Calderaro.

Anthony Calderaro and former farm co-owner Christine Lazor said the deal for the dairy business, the conserved farmland and the buildings was $1.4 million.

Christine's parents, Jack and Anne Lazor, cofounded the farm and business in 1976 and built a product line of yogurt, kefir, heavy cream and buttermilk that is distributed throughout the Northeast, including to Whole Foods Market.

Jack died in 2020 from cancer-related kidney failure. Christine and her husband, Collin Mahoney, ran the farm with a small team but became "burnt out," she told Seven Days last August, when they listed Butterworks for $1.59 million.

Calderaro, 53, has worked as a chief financial officer for a range of companies, many in technology. "I'm big into helping companies grow," he said. He made his offer in November, but the family held out for others. "I think they were leery because I don't have any background in the agriculture industry," Calderaro said.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Butterworks Farm Whole Maple Organic Yogurt

An interest in healthy food, he said, led him to seek investment opportunities in sustainable agriculture. "I was very excited about this farm because they do it the right way," he said. "I have this huge passion to take this great product and take it to the next level."

Ultimately, Christine said, Calderaro was their only viable offer. She believes he brings valuable business background and financial resources to the operation. "This isn't about any one person; it's about the continuation of care for the land and the animals," she said.

Christine and her husband will move off the farm but remain nearby. The deal permits Anne Lazor to stay on the farm for life.

Calderaro will focus on Butterworks, while his wife and brother work full-time jobs elsewhere. He has been traveling to Westfield weekly to work with seasoned team members, including general manager Erica Wilson, herdsperson Samantha Lefebvre and production coordinator Adam Wilkie. They are working on new products, and Calderaro expects to hire a few more employees.

The new owner said he aims for "a culture where people enjoy working there and we pay them fairly, where people can go on vacation. You know, life can't be just work."