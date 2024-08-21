Folino's Pizza Ends BYOB in Burlington, Will Add Northfield Spot 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Pizza, wings and beer at Folino's in Burlington

The small Vermont restaurant group Folino's received a liquor license last week for its Burlington location and started serving beer, wine, hard cider and canned cocktails. Under the terms of that license, the business can no longer allow customers to bring their own alcohol to its South Union Street premises.

Paul Keen of Folino's said the goal is to "change our vibe" from primarily a college pizza place toward a full-service model.

The original Folino's, on Route 7 in Shelburne next door to Fiddlehead Brewing, continues to operate as BYOB, as it has since the group's founding in 2012 by John Koerner and his son, Buddy. Folino's Williston location has never offered BYOB.

Keen said he expects a fourth Folino's, at 70 Depot Square in Northfield, to open by year's end.