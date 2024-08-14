Goodwater Brewery's Pint & Plate Launches in Williston 

click to enlarge Ian Dartley

Andy Bonneau

In Williston, Goodwater Brewery has a new attraction for hungry patrons. Its full-service restaurant at 740 Marshall Avenue, the Pint & Plate, has been gearing up for launch since the beginning of the year under the stewardship of front-of-house manager Andy Bonneau — owner Marty Bonneau's son — and assistant manager and seasoned head chef Barbara Leslie. Last month, they officially rolled out their new menu.

Goodwater's location, snuggled in an industrial park, presents some challenges in attracting people, but Leslie said the taproom's crew has seen a steady volume of customers since opening their doors after a renovation. The new dining area is spacious and cool — think high tables and soaring ceilings.

A veteran of Burlington spots such as Sugarsnap Catering and the now-closed Sweetwaters, Leslie has also worked as a private chef for celebrities, she said.

click to enlarge courtesy

Off the Grid burger

"We spent so much time on this menu," she said. "We've really put bits and pieces of ourselves into it." The mac and cheese-filled burger, Off the Grid, was inspired by Leslie's time working in the Virgin Islands.

But the decision to expand came from owner Bonneau, who decided Williston needed a full-service restaurant to fill its pub void, according to Andy. Before, Goodwater served mostly cold-cut sandwiches. Now, diners can pair their New Day IPA or Hoppy Side of Pale ale with fan-favorite potato skins and pulled-pork and Hawaiian chicken sandwiches.

"We're excited to establish ourselves as a fully formed place," Andy said. "We just want to continue shining a light on what we have to offer."