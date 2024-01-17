Headwaters Restaurant & Pub in Cabot Ends Short Run 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Filet mignon at Headwaters Restaurant & Pub

Four months after opening at 3075 Main Street in Cabot, Headwaters Restaurant & Pub has closed, according to owner Russell Statman.

"I learned that I cannot run the restaurant as an absentee owner," Statman, a Burlington resident and lawyer, wrote by text. He said he still believes that the recently renovated space has potential and hopes to sell or lease the restaurant to a new operator.

Those who hold outstanding gift cards can receive a refund by emailing [email protected].