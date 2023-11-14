Home on the Range: Boiled Cider Cocktail and a Pan Sauce 

Pat the protein dry and season well with salt and pepper on both sides.



Set a heavy-bottomed sauté pan or skillet over medium-high heat and add a little olive oil. Brown the pieces of protein well on both sides until almost cooked through. (Timing will depend on your protein.)



Remove the protein to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm.



Set the pan back over medium heat and add a little more oil just to cover the bottom of the pan.



Add the minced shallot with a pinch of salt and cook, stirring once or twice, for about 2 to 3 minutes, until softened and golden.



Deglaze the pan with the stock, scraping any browned bits up from the bottom of the pan. Stir in the boiled cider, balsamic vinegar, thyme and red pepper flakes. Bring to a simmer. Taste and add salt as desired.

