 In Barre, Morse Block Deli's Lobster Doughie Reimagines an Oceanside Classic | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 16, 2024 Food + Drink » Seasonal Eats

In Barre, Morse Block Deli’s Lobster Doughie Reimagines an Oceanside Classic 

By

Published July 16, 2024 at 2:17 p.m.

Lobster Doughies, available Wednesdays through the end of August at Morse Block Deli & Taps, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 476-2131, morseblockdeli.com. Learn more about Local Donut at localdonutvt.com.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Coastal Comfort | In Barre, Morse Block Deli's Lobster Doughie reimagines an oceanside classic"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Seasonal Eats »

More By This Author

About The Author

Nina Sablan

Nina Sablan
Bio:
 Nina Sablan is a culture writer intern at Seven Days. She’s a rising sophomore at Swarthmore College, where she studies philosophy and physics. Her previous journalism experiences include writing for Notes From Lang Music and Daybreak.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a Food tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation