McKee’s Pub & Grill in Winooski to Close | Seven Days

click to enlarge McKee’s Pub & Grill
- Courtesy
- From left: Ryan Johnston, Lance McKee and Jamie Lacourse
in Winooski is permanently closing. In a shared social media statement on Friday, owners Ryan Johnston and Jamie Lacourse cited increased costs, rising insurance rates and taxes, and issues related to ongoing construction in downtown Winooski as primary reasons for shuttering the East Allen Street bar barely 18 months after they bought it.
“It was my dream to own and operate McKee’s Pub,” the statement read. “That dream has come to an unfortunate end.”
Johnston, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment, started working for the McKee family in 2001; he has owned McKee's Island Pub & Pizza in South Hero since 2016.
The Winooski pub has been an Onion City staple for more than 35 years. In January 2023, Johnston and Lacourse, his aunt, purchased the bar from Lance McKee, owner of Papa McKee’s Pizzeria in Richmond, with plans to expand the menu and entertainment offerings. Trouble followed the excitement, however, as sales have since dropped more than 70 percent, according to the statement.
The new owners tried to stop the bleeding by doing away with unprofitable lunches. Trivia and karaoke nights provided a brief lift, but ultimately the pub could not withstand the financial hurdles.
“We had one hell of a first year! We were hoping for another 20!” Johnston and Lacourse wrote. “We played our hand the best we could.”
Details are unclear on what’s next for the soon-to-be-vacant space at the intersection of the Main Street traffic circle and Weaver Lane. McKee’s last day of operations will be Saturday, August 17.