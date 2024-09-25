Namaste Kitchen Expands to Burlington With 'Express' Takeout | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: Rachel Stearns

Vegetarian chile momos at Namaste Kitchen

The former GBG Indian Kitchen location at 471 Riverside Avenue in Burlington opened as Namaste Kitchen Express on Tuesday, September 24. The takeout-focused Nepali restaurant is the second business for the Pradhan family, which also owns Namaste Kitchen in Shelburne.

Ishmita Pradhan told Seven Days the cozy spot is "like a Nepali-Indian fast-food restaurant," serving appetizers such as samosas, pakoras and samosa chaat — which Pradhan called "Nepali-style nachos" — plus "quick, easy entrées."

"We want it to be convenient for people during lunchtime and for college students," she said.

Her parents, Pabi and Santa Pradhan, opened Namaste Kitchen on Shelburne Road in 2022. The Burlington version is much smaller, with just a few booths for dine-in customers. Delivery will be available.

Pradhan said no changes are planned in Shelburne. She and her siblings will continue to help their parents run the restaurants, which are both open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Monday. Learn more on Facebook.