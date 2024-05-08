New Owners at Lincoln Peak Vineyard in New Haven 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nichole Bambacigno and Kevin Bednar at Lincoln Peak Vineyard

Lincoln Peak Vineyard, a long-standing winery in New Haven, has new owners. Kevin Bednar and Nichole Bambacigno will retain the business' name, bring production back to the winery and revive several of its popular wines, including the Ragtime line — all with a "fresh, younger energy," Bednar said.

Chris Granstrom founded Lincoln Peak as a vine nursery specializing in hybrid grapes in 2001, and its first wines hit the market in 2007. The vineyard has been owned and operated by Shelburne Vineyard since 2021.

Bednar and Bambacigno, both 32, met at E. & J. Gallo Winery in Bambacigno's hometown of Modesto, Calif. Bambacigno said they left that business — one of the largest wineries in the world — to "get our hands dirty" and "harvest hop" in New Zealand, Australia and Austria before taking jobs as head winemakers at competing wineries in New Jersey.

"But neither of us were really stoked to live in New Jersey," Bednar said. "It was just a stepping stone to getting back to Vermont," where he grew up.

They familiarized themselves with the "collaborative, supportive" Vermont wine scene over the next few years, Bednar said, and jumped on the opportunity to purchase Lincoln Peak when Shelburne Vineyard CEO Eleanor Léger approached them.

"[The Granstroms] just nailed it," Bednar said. "From the way the vines were planted and cared for to the way the buildings were built to the geography and the climate, it's a special spot."

In a press release, Léger said the couple's "dedication to preserving the heritage of this beloved vineyard and their commitment to crafting exceptional wines make them the perfect fit" for Lincoln Peak's next chapter.

Bambacigno and Bednar, who are expecting their second child this week, plan to restart the winery's Friday live music nights in June. The tasting room is currently open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., with flights and glasses of wine and local cheese and charcuterie boards.