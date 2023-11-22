Colchester’s Guilty Plate Diner to Close; Relocated Heart n Soul to Open in South Burlington 

click to enlarge File: Oliver Parini

Darrell Langworthy

Darrell Langworthy is closing the Guilty Plate Diner in Colchester after this weekend due to a failure to come to an agreement to purchase the business, which he had been leasing with the intent to buy. Langworthy is also reopening Heart n Soul at 155 Market Street in South Burlington. He previously operated that restaurant beside his Mark BBQ in Essex Junction. Both those restaurants closed in October 2022, although Langworthy continued to run a Mark BBQ food truck and catering business and offer barbecue at the Guilty Plate.

The new Heart n Soul, which Langworthy expects to open in early December, will offer a "mashup" of the original's comfort-food menu of sandwiches and burgers with Mark BBQ staples, he said. It will seat 60 in the dining room and six at the bar. To start, the restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.

New dishes will include a smoked and then pan-fried Apple Jack pork chop with apple chutney, a touch of Jack Daniels in the sauce and truffle mashed potatoes.

Langworthy, who owns his businesses with his wife, Sarah, is currently doing takeout pop-ups at 155 Market Street. Details can be found on the Mark BBQ Facebook page.