Riko’s Pizza to Open Location on Church Street 

Dinner at Riko's Pizza

Riko's Pizza will bring its tavern-style pizzas to Burlington by the end of fall. Cousins Rico Imbrogno and Luigi Cardillo — CEO and COO, respectively, of the East Coast restaurant group — are excited to bring their "bar pies" to the city, according to a press release.

The restaurant will open at 83 Church Street, the original location of Pascolo Ristorante, which operated for nearly nine years there before reopening in early 2023 at the historic Burlington Trust bank building at 120 Church Street, formerly home to Sweetwaters restaurant.

Riko's signature is tavern-style pizza — a style that dates back to the 1930s but died out over the years, according to the release. Riko's is bringing it back with 10 recipes, including Hot Oil pie.

Founded in 2011 in Stamford, Conn., Riko's also has locations in New York, Massachusetts and Florida. (A North Carolina location is forthcoming.) The restaurants serve up made-to-order salads, Italian American appetizers and plenty of pizzas.

Burlington is the chain's first location in Vermont. The Church Street restaurant will have a dining area and a sports bar with TVs. According to the release, Imbrogno and Cardillo chose Burlington as a good fit for a restaurant that welcomes customers for family dinners, after-work drinks and the big game.

For updates on Riko's Pizza, visit rikospizza.com.