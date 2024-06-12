Sherpa Foods to Add Himalayan D'Lite Kiosk in Burlington's City Hall Park 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jenna Rice

Sherpa Foods momos

South Burlington-based Sherpa Foods will add a second location of its Himalayan D'Lite café beside the fountain in Burlington's City Hall Park. Co-owner Nurbu Sherpa said he hopes to open the year-round kiosk serving Nepalese fare, drinks and seasonal ice cream around July 4.

Sherpa Foods, which sells packaged Nepalese-style momo dumplings and sauces to retail stores throughout the Northeast, opened its first Himalayan D'Lite café behind its South Burlington production facility in 2023.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nurbu and Phura Sherpa

When the city issued a request for proposals for a food kiosk in the newly renovated park, Sherpa said he and his wife, Phura, jumped at the opportunity. They launched their business in 2015 at the Burlington Farmers Market, then held in City Hall Park. "To have our first satellite location in that same place is coming full circle for us," Sherpa said.

The kiosk menu will include momos, Nepalese chicken or beef curry with rice, and mango lassi drinks. During the summer, popsicles and ice cream will be for sale, and Sherpa hopes to install a creemee machine.