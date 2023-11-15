Sherpa Foods to Open Himalayan D’Lite Café in South Burlington 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jenna Rice

Steamed momos with peanut-sesame sauce

More than two years after Sherpa Foods announced plans for a café beside its expanded South Burlington production facility for packaged momos and sauce, Himalayan D'Lite will open at 1303 Williston Road on November 17, co-owner Nurbu Sherpa said.

Staffing shortages were one reason for the delay, Sherpa said; another was the growth of Sherpa Foods' packaged food business, which Sherpa runs with his wife, Phura. Their Himalayan-style momo sauces are distributed regionally through Whole Foods Market's New England locations and at 900 HomeGoods stores.

Himalayan D'Lite will offer four meat and vegan varieties of the dumplings known as momos, prepared three ways: steamed, pan-fried, and steamed and served with peanut-sesame sauce. The menu will also feature chow mein and fried rice, along with a "sherpita" sandwich of meat or mushrooms stuffed in a pita pocket with feta cheese, Himalayan-style potato salad seasoned with mustard oil and cilantro, fresh vegetables, and sauce. Drinks will include mango lassi and hot milk tea.

The counter-service café will have about 45 seats and be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.