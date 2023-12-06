 Three Questions for Lisa Danforth of tonique, an Alcohol-Free Bar Catering Service | Food + Drink Features | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

December 05, 2023 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Features

Three Questions for Lisa Danforth of tonique, an Alcohol-Free Bar Catering Service 

By

Published December 5, 2023 at 2:42 p.m.

Learn more at toniquemobilebar.com. tonique will host a pop-up bottle shop at Red Poppy Cakery in Waterbury on December 20.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Bar Non | Three questions for tonique's Lisa Danforth"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Food + Drink Features »

More By This Author

About The Author

Jordan Barry

Jordan Barry
Bio:
 Jordan Barry is a food writer at Seven Days. She holds a master’s degree in food studies and previously produced podcasts about bread and beverages.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a Food tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation