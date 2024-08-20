BoHo Baby Outlet Opens in St. Albans | Seven Days

click to enlarge Owen Leavey

Boho Baby Outlet

Looking for good deals on fall clothes for your kiddos? There's a new place to find them in Franklin County: Boho Baby recently opened an outlet store in St. Albans.

Fans of Boho Baby's Williston consignment shop will find gently used items of comparable quality at the outlet, owner Lisa Golding said. There might be more items from top brands in Williston, but "St. Albans is the place to go if you're trying to stock up."

Golding opened the new location to move some of the preemie-through-size 14 inventory that had been piling up in the Williston store, clothes that sellers had dropped off to be priced and then abandoned. "We were being left with contractors' bags full of stuff," Golding said. Now those dresses, shorts and jammies can find another family.

Items typically sell for $2.50 to $6.50. There's slightly used baby gear, as well, all of it priced to move. "You'd be hard-pressed to find anything over $20 in the entire store," Golding said.

click to enlarge Owen Leavey

The Playspace

The outlet is also home to Boho Baby's first Playspace, a room connected to the store that is filled with sensory boards, Pikler triangles and a train table to transfix toddlers while caregivers converse nearby on a comfy couch. Intended for kids up to age 5, the room is available by reservation only at $7.50 per child for a 90-minute session, with discounts for additional siblings.

Golding noted that the space is suitable only for supervised play — it's not a drop-off-while-you-shop situation — and her aim is to give parents a place to socialize while keeping the kids entertained. "Community is super important to us," she said.