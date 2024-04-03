Cosmic Creativity: Artists Show Up for the Eclipse 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of SEABA

"Total Eclipse" by Julia Morrison Costes (at the Vaults)

Surely everyone knows about the total solar eclipse occurring on Monday, April 8, and that northern Vermont lies in the "path of totality" — where the moon passes between the sun and Earth and blocks the light? And that a gazillion visitors are headed our way to experience the spectacle? If you've somehow been in the dark already, check out the preview guide in this week's issue of Seven Days for all things eclipse.

Well, almost all. Here we have a roundup of area art shows centered on the "once-in-a-lifetime" astronomical phenomenon. The best part is, though totality lasts only a few minutes, the exhibitions soldier on for a month or more!

At the Vaults in Burlington, a show presented by the South End Arts + Business Association, titled "Total Eclipse of the Art," opens on Friday, April 5, with more than 50 local artists in a variety of mediums. That work will hang around until the end of June. Protective sun-gazing glasses are available for free while supplies last.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Highland Center For The Arts

"This Mid-Day Lunacy Sent Her Back to the Barn Early" by Mark Barry (at Highland Center for the Arts)

Over at the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery in Burlington, an exhibit called "Phased" spotlights "celestial creations by seven local artists." Also opening with a reception on Friday, April 5, it will be on view through April 26.

Across town, the University of Vermont's Fleming Museum of Art compiled "Look to the Sky!," a pop-up exhibit through Saturday, April 6, of items from its permanent collection related to space and "all things out of this world."

Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro offers "Visions of Totality" with works by 32 area artists, up through April 21.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of NEK Artisans Guild

"Eclipse" by Naomi Bossom (at NEK Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery)

"Quantum: A Group Celestial Show," at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild's Backroom Gallery in St. Johnsbury, features 23 artist interpretations of the solar eclipse, on view through April 15.

The Brandon Artists Guild presents "In the Path of Shade," a group show of paintings, drawings, pottery and glass by member artists to mark the totality event. The work is on view through April 28; a reception is Friday, April 5.

Back in Burlington, at the new new art studio, printmaker Susan Smereka and sculptor Kevin Donegan are hosting an open house event they're calling "Alignment" on Saturday, April 6 (so as not to compete with First Friday receptions). The couple are featuring "works inspired by the eclipse craze."

According to social media reports, studios in Burlington's Howard Space and Soda Plant will be buzzing all eclipse weekend. Pay a visit to see what everyone's up to.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kerin Rose

"Sun Moon and Stars" pendant by Kerin Rose

Jeweler Kerin Rose of South Burlington wants us to remember the eclipse forever. Her "Sun Moon and Stars" necklace, available on her website, is carved from beeswax and hand-cast in recycled sterling silver. For more totality merch, see Hannah Feuer's selections on page 27.

Apologies to any arty events or exhibitions we may have omitted. It's impossible to see all the stars.