Family Is an Odd Onion 

Bio:
Elisa Järnefelt is an illustrator and writer who lives in the Champlain Valley with her husband, daughter and senior dog. She enjoys learning the names of backyard birds, planting "one more thing" in her garden, creating comics and designing new illustrated products for her small business, As Little Cooking as Possible. See them at aslittlecookingaspossible.com
What would the world look like if we expected adults to behave as we expect children to behave?
If you're experiencing anger or frustration, do not hurt yourself or others. Instead, do things that calm you down.
