Mealtime: Simple Fruit Cake | Seven Days

click to enlarge
- Andy Brumbaugh
- Simple Fruitcake
Looking for a super-easy cake to make for breakfast, snack or dessert? Give my mom's Aunt Annie Cake a try.
Truth be told, we're not sure whose "Aunt Annie" came up with this recipe. My grandmother said it was also sometimes called To Catch a Wolf Cake or Poor Man's Fruitcake. It doesn't call for milk or eggs, and oil could be substituted for the butter, so it may be from the Great Depression. Whatever the origin, it has always been a favorite in our family — and it's wonderful as a lunch box or afterschool treat!
Though we normally use only raisins, you could add nuts or other dried fruit. Orange juice can be swapped for part of the water. At Christmastime, we have often made it with leftover glogg (Swedish mulled wine with raisins, orange, almonds and spices). It's a lovely, easy, adaptable cake. Even better, it freezes well, so you can make it, slice it, freeze it and defrost slices as needed.
I made this recipe in two loaf pans, but it can also be made in a Bundt pan if you want a fancier presentation.
Simple Fruitcake
Ingredients
- 3 cups water (divided)
- 1 pound (about 4 cups) raisins
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 tablespoon baking soda
- 4 cups flour
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Spray two loaf pans with cooking spray.
- In a large pan — at least 4-quart —
boil 2 cups of water together with raisins until the raisins soften, about five minutes.
- Add butter and stir to melt.
- Stir in sugar and spices.
- Whisk in baking soda. The mixture will bubble up when the baking soda is added — this is why a larger pan is necessary, so nothing bubbles over.
- Mix in flour and stir until well combined.
- Pour the mixture evenly into the two prepared loaf pans.
- Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, or until
a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean.
- Cool for about five minutes before removing from loaf pans.