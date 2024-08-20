Mealtime: Simple Fruit Cake | Seven Days

click to enlarge Andy Brumbaugh

Simple Fruitcake

Looking for a super-easy cake to make for breakfast, snack or dessert? Give my mom's Aunt Annie Cake a try.

Truth be told, we're not sure whose "Aunt Annie" came up with this recipe. My grandmother said it was also sometimes called To Catch a Wolf Cake or Poor Man's Fruitcake. It doesn't call for milk or eggs, and oil could be substituted for the butter, so it may be from the Great Depression. Whatever the origin, it has always been a favorite in our family — and it's wonderful as a lunch box or afterschool treat!

Though we normally use only raisins, you could add nuts or other dried fruit. Orange juice can be swapped for part of the water. At Christmastime, we have often made it with leftover glogg (Swedish mulled wine with raisins, orange, almonds and spices). It's a lovely, easy, adaptable cake. Even better, it freezes well, so you can make it, slice it, freeze it and defrost slices as needed.

I made this recipe in two loaf pans, but it can also be made in a Bundt pan if you want a fancier presentation.