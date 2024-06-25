Party Time: Seven Days' Primary Voters Guide 

click to enlarge Tim Newcomb | Rev. Diane Sullivan

The 2024 general election is still a few months away, but it's time to pick the major party candidates who will square off in November.

On August 13, Democrats, Republicans and Progressives choose their party's nominees for statewide offices including governor and lieutenant governor, as well as seats in the Vermont and U.S. Senate and House.

Let's face it, this year's primary election is a bit less exciting than the last one, in 2022, when several incumbents — most notably then-U.S. senator Patrick Leahy — decided not to seek reelection. There are three times fewer contested primaries for statewide offices this year.

But there are still some — for the Democratic candidate for governor and the Democratic and Republican candidates for lieutenant governor. This guide gives those aspiring officeholders a chance to introduce themselves to voters. Candidates who don’t face a primary challenger will likely win their nominations and can address voters in our general election guide this fall, along with the other primary winners and independent candidates.

The field is a lot more crowded for aspiring members of the Vermont House and Senate. For one, every seat in the Statehouse is up for grabs; also, several long-serving senators are stepping down this year, including Sen. Jane Kitchel (D-Caledonia), Sen. Bobby Starr (D-Orleans), Sen. Brian Campion (D-Bennington) and Sen. Dick McCormack (D-Windsor). Sen. Dick Mazza, who served the Grand Isle district for 39 years, died on May 25. One week later, Sen. Dick Sears died after representing the Bennington district for more than three decades, though he remains on the ballot; if he wins, the party committee can nominate a candidate to replace him.

You can find the complete list of legislative candidates here.

The Seven Days news team will be writing about some of these races — in the paper and online — in advance of the August primary. How do we choose which ones to cover? Find out in the FAQ. We'll post it at sevendaysvt.com/election-FAQ and link to it at the end of election-related stories.

Seven Days produced the FAQ as part of an election coverage program organized by Trusting News, a nonprofit that helps journalists earn and keep readers' trust. We're grateful for yours.