Q&A With Candidates for Auditor 

From left: Doug Hoffer, H. Brooke Paige

The state auditor is charged with making sure state government is spending our tax dollars effectively. Doug Hoffer, the current auditor — first elected in 2012 — is running for reelection.

Doug Hoffer

Age: 73

Town of residence: Burlington

Occupation: State auditor, previously had a 24-year career as a public policy analyst

Political party: Democrat/Progressive

Website: none, contact [email protected]

What areas of policy and state spending deserve scrutiny in the coming years?

Health care. State IT spending. Economic development. Lake cleanup. Climate. Broadband.

H. Brooke Paige

Age: 71

Town of residence: Washington

Occupation: Retired sales executive and retail CEO

Political party: Republican

Website: None, contact [email protected]

What areas of policy and state spending deserve scrutiny in the coming years?

The Auditor of Accounts Office has become more of a political operation and less an office that reviews the state's "books" and promotes good business practices, as well as rooting out errors, waste, corruption, fraud. I would return it to its intended "job" to save the taxpayers from unnecessary expenditures.