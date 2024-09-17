Q&A With Candidates for Treasurer 

click to enlarge Courtesy

From left: Joshua Bechhoefer, Mike Pieciak

The Vermont treasurer manages the state's money and investments, collects and returns "unclaimed financial property" — aka your hard-earned cash — and promotes efforts to improve Vermonters' financial literacy. Treasurer Mike Pieciak is running for a second term.

Joshua Bechhoefer

Age: 25

Town of residence: Cornwall

Occupation : Credit analyst with Farm Credit East and Republican National Committee committeman for Vermont

Political party: Republican

Website: x.com/jtbechhoefer

1. Vermont's population is among the oldest of any state. Is our pension system ready for a coming wave of retirements?

Vermont's unfunded pension liabilities are quite high among the states given tax revenue, and we have a subpar funding ratio (39th out of 51, according to equable.org). This is concerning, as we're an older tax base. There are plans the current treasurer isn't implementing to safeguard our bond rating.

2. What does Vermont's aging population mean for state revenue streams in coming decades?

We will need to be more creative in preserving our bond rating to keep interest rates for Vermont down and be more efficient with the tools we have. A state bank, reducing unfunded pension liabilities and attracting newcomers will be required to stave off deterioration with our creditors.

Mike Pieciak

Age: 41

Town of residence: Winooski

Occupation: Vermont state treasurer

Political party: Democratic

Website: mikeforvermont.com

1. Vermont's population is among the oldest of any state. Is our pension system ready for a coming wave of retirements?

Yes. My work on the Pension Reform Task Force and as state treasurer has helped prepare our pension system for the future. Currently, Vermont is on track to pay off its unfunded liabilities by 2038. Staying the course will guarantee the next generation of public servants enjoy a dignified retirement.

2. What does Vermont's aging population mean for state revenue streams in coming decades?

State revenues have been strong following the pandemic due to a net gain in taxpayers, many of whom are younger. Sustaining this growth in the future will require more housing. That's why I've invested over $100 million to support new housing during my first term.