Q&A With Candidates for U.S. Senate 

From left: Matt Hill, Gerald Malloy, Bernie Sanders, Justin Schoville

The U.S. Senate is made up of 100 senators, two from every state, each serving a six-year term — two years longer than that of the president. They're staggered so that no more than a third of the group is up for election at any one time, preserving institutional memory and continuity of governance. The Senate approves treaties with other nations and confirms presidential nominees, including cabinet secretaries and Supreme Court justices. It's currently controlled by Democrats, who have a 51-49 majority — thanks, in part, to a few independents who caucus with the Dems, including incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders. Here are Sanders' answers to our questionnaire, along with those of his challengers: Matt Hill, Gerald Malloy and Justin Schoville. Two other candidates, Steve Berry and Mark Stewart Greenstein, did not respond to Seven Days' emailed questionnaire.

Matt Hill

Age: 62

Town of residence: Burke

Occupation: Registered investment adviser and certified public accountant

Political party: Libertarian

Website: matthillforsenate.org

1. Should the U.S. continue to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia?

Probably, but I don't believe in funding other countries' wars. The U.S. is assisting in removing Russia's weaponry for pennies.

2. How do you rate the federal government's response to flooding in Vermont?

As a resident of Vermont, perhaps a little slow. As a taxpayer, FEMA needs to properly assess and appropriate large amounts of money that other taxpayers are giving Vermont. Taxpayers need and deserve a proper assessment and analysis of the funds that are being doled out to FEMA recipients.

3. What's the best way for Congress to help middle-class citizens who are struggling to make ends meet?

Childcare tax cuts for those with children and universal health care are the things that I will focus on, if elected.

4. What will you do in Washington to address Vermont's housing shortage?

Vermont's housing shortage has nothing to do with the federal government. The red tape the Vermont legislature has added in the past couple of years is why our property taxes have increased so much. Builders will build and landlords will rent if there isn't red tape tying their hands at every turn.

Gerald Malloy

Age: 62

Town of residence: Weathersfield

Occupation: Businessman, Vermont parent/husband, Vermont delegate for the Republican National Convention

Political party: Republican

Website: deploymalloy.com

1. Should the U.S. continue to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia?

Yes, but not soldiers/funding. I'm West Point/veteran, served in Europe, Persian Gulf, Asia, Middle East; produced peace.

2. How do you rate the federal government's response to flooding in Vermont?

I visited Plainfield, Barre, Williamstown, St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and Kirby right after recent flooding, saw Vermonters working together, talked about causes. Plainfield's replacement bridge is impressive. I've worked with the Army Corps of Engineers and will develop projects to mitigate/reduce Vermont flooding. The Montpelier PO still closed is a poor response.

3. What's the best way for Congress to help middle-class citizens who are struggling to make ends meet?

Citizens get the representation they elect. Vermont's elected a socialist for 40-plus years, his X [account] reads "the struggle continues." Vermont's struggling: unaffordable, unsafe, exodus. Change is the answer: Stop electing supermajority "representation" that produces struggle; stop believing forever-false promises. Please. Elect balance, common sense, relevant experience. Don't choose struggle.

4. What will you do in Washington to address Vermont's housing shortage?

Vermont's housing shortage is an Act 250 state issue. In Washington, I won't support legislation on state issues (e.g., abortion). Overregulation/industrial policy/modern monetary theory causes increases in housing, health care, education, food, energy; homeownership cost doubled! I'll support fiscal discipline/open markets to return affordability and work with our Republican governor.

Bernie Sanders

Age: 83

Town of residence: Burlington

Occupation: U.S. Senator for Vermont

Political party: Independent

Website: berniesanders.com

1. Should the U.S. continue to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia?

Yes, I strongly support getting the Ukrainians what they need to defend their country.

2. How do you rate the federal government's response to flooding in Vermont?

I have worked closely with the governor's office, Sen. Welch, Congresswoman Balint, President Biden, the FEMA administrator and numerous agency secretaries to make sure that every possible federal resource comes to Vermont as quickly as possible. I will continue to work to make sure Vermonters get the support they need.

3. What's the best way for Congress to help middle-class citizens who are struggling to make ends meet?

We need an economy that works for all of us, not just the billionaire class. We need to guarantee health care as a human right, cut prescription drug costs in half, raise the minimum wage, strengthen public education, and ensure that every American receives the higher education he or she needs.

4. What will you do in Washington to address Vermont's housing shortage?

For more than 40 years, we have had an affordable housing crisis in America that has only gotten worse. We must build 2 million units of low-income and affordable housing, revitalize our public housing stock, and combat gentrification, exclusionary zoning, segregation and speculation.

Justin Schoville

Age: 35

Town of residence: Barnard

Occupation: Attorney and member-owner of law firm.

Political party: Green Mountain Peace and Justice Party

Website: greenmountainpeaceandjusticeparty.org

1. Should the U.S. continue to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia?

No. The U.S. should scale back its support and advocate for a negotiated settlement with Russia.

2. How do you rate the federal government's response to flooding in Vermont?

Inadequate. The federal government should do more to help us maintain our roads and respond to national disasters. We do not have a large tax base, and it is difficult to maintain and flood-proof existing infrastructure on our own.

3. What's the best way for Congress to help middle-class citizens who are struggling to make ends meet?

Congress should provide basic goods and services to all citizens. This includes free childcare, health care, education, housing and a living wage of at least $25 an hour. Congress should also pass a universal basic income to provide a base income level for every citizen.

4. What will you do in Washington to address Vermont's housing shortage?

Congress should support a Vermont state-run bank to provide zero-interest loans and no-profit loans for first-time homebuyers or historically marginalized communities. Congress should also increase taxes on second homes and short-term rentals. Finally, Congress should tie federal aid to states (such as Vermont) adopting denser housing requirements.