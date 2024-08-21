 Save the Dates: Must See, Must Do, Fall 2024 | Seven Days Vermont

August 20, 2024 Guides » Kids VT

Save the Dates: Must See, Must Do, Fall 2024 

Explore our editor's picks for some engaging events in Vermont this season, including Cirque Kalabante at the Flynn.
By

Published August 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Ezra and Lyra selling their wares at Crafty Kids Farmers Market - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ezra and Lyra selling their wares at Crafty Kids Farmers Market

Biz Kids

Saturday, August 24, September 14 and 28, October 12 and 26

Budding entrepreneurs set up shop outside Once Upon a Time Toys in Stowe on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, selling their wares in the Crafty Kids Farmers Market. The items on offer vary depending on who shows up, but they have included jewelry, lemonade and abstract paintings. "It can be absolutely anything," toy store owner Nancy Teed said. If you go, bring cash, though some vendors use Venmo. To exhibit, email [email protected] or call the shop at 253-8319.

Once Upon a Time Toys, Stowe, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free to attend. Info, stowetoys.com.

Puppet Masters

Saturday, September 7, through Sunday, September 15

Local and international puppetry practitioners gather in southern Vermont for workshops, discussions and performances during the annual Puppets in the Green Mountains festival. Kid-friendly productions include Bois, from Québec's Puzzle Theater. The puppets are made of tree roots and branches; the title means "woods." A German group explores the relationship between humans and machines in Free as a Robot.

Various venues in Putney and Brattleboro. Prices vary for individual events. Info, puppetsinthegreenmountains.net.

Doggone Adorable

Sunday, September 29
click to enlarge Pug in disquise - &copy; YURI ARCURS | DREAMSTIME
  • © Yuri Arcurs | Dreamstime
  • Pug in disquise

The Onion City livens up the last Sunday farmers market in September with Best Pooch in the Noosk, a dog show for lovable pups and their humans that returns this year after a pandemic hiatus. DJ Craig Mitchell emcees the contest, which includes prizes for the cutest canine, best costume, best trick, dog who looks most like their human and worst breath. Winners receive a gift card to a local pet store.

Winooski Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; sign-up for contest begins at 11 a.m.; contest is at noon. Free to attend; $5 entry fee for contest. Info at downtownwinooski.org/best-pooch.

Fall It a Day

Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, OCtober 13
click to enlarge Horse-drawn wagon rides at Harvest Celebration - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Horse-drawn wagon rides at Harvest Celebration

During its two-day Harvest Celebration, Billings Farm & Museum invites visitors to help out by husking and shelling corn, harvesting sunflower seeds, and pressing apples into cider. Also on offer: picturesque wagon rides, traditional barn dancing and pumpkin bowling. Cider and other seasonal snacks will be available for purchase in the Farmhouse Scoop Shop; the fall foliage views are free of charge.

Billings Farm & Museum, Woodstock, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $12-19; free for members and children 2 and under. Info, billingsfarm.org.

African Acrobats

Wednesday, October 30
click to enlarge Cirque Kalabante - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Cirque Kalabante

The performers of Cirque Kalabante don't just execute gravity-defying moves, they also bring the beat. Live percussion and kora music are interwoven into the show, which is inspired by daily life in Guinea. Bonus: The 6 p.m. start time bodes well for getting to bed at a reasonable hour on a school night.

Flynn Main Stage, Burlington, 6 p.m. $27.50-52.75. Info, flynnvt.org.

Find more family fun each week in the Seven Days calendar or online at sevendaysvt.com/familyfun.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

