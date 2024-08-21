Save the Dates: Must See, Must Do, Fall 2024 

Published August 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Budding entrepreneurs set up shop outside Once Upon a Time Toys in Stowe on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, selling their wares in the Crafty Kids Farmers Market. The items on offer vary depending on who shows up, but they have included jewelry, lemonade and abstract paintings. "It can be absolutely anything," toy store owner Nancy Teed said. If you go, bring cash, though some vendors use Venmo. To exhibit, email [email protected] or call the shop at 253-8319.
Local and international puppetry practitioners gather in southern Vermont for workshops, discussions and performances during the annual Puppets in the Green Mountains festival. Kid-friendly productions include Bois, from Québec's Puzzle Theater. The puppets are made of tree roots and branches; the title means "woods." A German group explores the relationship between humans and machines in Free as a Robot.
The Onion City livens up the last Sunday farmers market in September with Best Pooch in the Noosk, a dog show for lovable pups and their humans that returns this year after a pandemic hiatus. DJ Craig Mitchell emcees the contest, which includes prizes for the cutest canine, best costume, best trick, dog who looks most like their human and worst breath. Winners receive a gift card to a local pet store.
During its two-day Harvest Celebration, Billings Farm & Museum invites visitors to help out by husking and shelling corn, harvesting sunflower seeds, and pressing apples into cider. Also on offer: picturesque wagon rides, traditional barn dancing and pumpkin bowling. Cider and other seasonal snacks will be available for purchase in the Farmhouse Scoop Shop; the fall foliage views are free of charge.
The performers of Cirque Kalabante don't just execute gravity-defying moves, they also bring the beat. Live percussion and kora music are interwoven into the show, which is inspired by daily life in Guinea. Bonus: The 6 p.m. start time bodes well for getting to bed at a reasonable hour on a school night.
Find more family fun each week in the Seven Days calendar or online at sevendaysvt.com/familyfun.
Comments are closed.
From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.