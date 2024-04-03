Should I Worry About My Pets During the Eclipse? 

click to enlarge ID 312149530 © Sirichan Angkapichit | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I need to be at work during the upcoming solar eclipse. I have two cats and a dog that will be at home, and I'm wondering how they are going to react, especially when it gets dark during the day. Is there anything I should do to prepare them for it, or am I just overthinking?

Sonnie Moon (nonbinary, 26)

Dear Sonnie Moon,

Unlike humans, other animals live in the moment and don't get worked up with anticipation for such things as celestial events. If your pets are well adjusted and accustomed to being on their own while you're at work, there really isn't much reason to worry.

Most likely, to them it will be just another day. Although they may question their internal clocks when it gets dark in the afternoon — if they even notice — it will only be for a few minutes. They'll probably go right back to napping as soon as it's over.

If you live near an area where people will be gathering to view the eclipse, you may want to prepare as though there were going to be fireworks. Close the curtains and leave a TV or a radio on as a distraction from any unusual noises. If you want to go the extra mile, leave a light on and put out some catnip for the kitties and an extra chew toy for the dog.

Hopefully your cats are indoor only, but if they do go outside, keep them in for the day. I'm certain they wouldn't be out there damaging their little eyeballs by staring at the sun, but they could get spooked by the people and noises. Not to mention the fact that there will be more cars on the streets.

If your pets suffer from separation anxiety or have any health issues that are causing you to be concerned, give your veterinarian a call.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend