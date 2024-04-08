Slideshow: Scenes From the Total Solar Eclipse in Vermont 

click to enlarge
- Totality in Vermont on April 8, 2024
It actually happened.
For three-plus glorious minutes, the moon blotted out the sun, casting northern Vermont in dusk-like darkness — in the middle of the afternoon.
People cheered and cried as the total solar eclipse brought life to a standstill. In Burlington, there was a carnival-like atmosphere in the crowd of thousands. People played Frisbee and hacky sack, barbecued, drank beer, and smoked weed. Many set up high-powered cameras and telescopes to capture the celestial event.
As the eclipse began, two hot-air balloons were visible over Lake Champlain to the south. Some people had ventured onto the water on paddleboards, kayaks and small boats. During totality, the lighthouse in Burlington Bay began to flash. Seagulls squawked and flew out over the lake.
People from across country and as far away as Sweden and the Philippines visited Vermont to see the eclipse.
Bob Hatfield lives in a Dallas suburb that was in the path of totality. But a week ago, the weather forecast called for clouds in Texas. Hatfield changed plans and made it to Burlington, where he took in the total solar eclipse — his third — from Oakledge Park.
