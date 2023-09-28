Submit Your Audition Video for the 'Spectacular Spectacular' Youth Talent Show! 

click to enlarge

Know a budding comedian, singer, dancer or magician? Tell them to audition for the 11th annual Kids VT Spectacular Spectacular! The top 20 acts will perform in a live talent showcase on the big stage at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m-2 p.m. The show is sponsored by Skinny Pancake, the Waterwheel Foundation and Vermont Community Foundation.

Audition Process

Vermonters ages 5-16 are invited to submit a two-minute audition video (below) to be considered for one of the 20 spots in the Spectacular Spectacular talent showcase. Kids can audition solo or in a group of up to five youth. All audition videos must be sent by 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 to be considered.

The top 20 acts, as determined by a panel of judges at Seven Days/Kids VT, will be invited to perform in the live showcase. Parents/guardians will be notified via email about the results of the auditions on Friday, November 1.

Audition Guidelines

Performers must be between the ages of 5 and 16 and live in Vermont.

Group acts are limited to five people.

Performers can only be in one act.

Please shoot and upload a horizontal video, approximately two minutes in length.

Performers must introduce themselves, say what city or town they're from and introduce their act in their video audition.

Singers must perform with an instrumental track (no words), a capella or with a musical instrument.



Questions?

Contact Carolann Whitesell: 802-341-3067 or [email protected] .

Register Your Act Below...