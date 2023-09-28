Submit Your Audition Video for the 'Spectacular Spectacular' Youth Talent Show! 

click to enlarge
Know a budding comedian, singer, dancer or magician? Tell them to audition for the 11th annual Kids VT Spectacular Spectacular! The top 20 acts will perform in a live talent showcase on the big stage at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m-2 p.m. The show is sponsored by Skinny Pancake, the Waterwheel Foundation and Vermont Community Foundation.
Audition Process
- Vermonters ages 5-16 are invited to submit a two-minute audition video (below) to be considered for one of the 20 spots in the Spectacular Spectacular talent showcase. Kids can audition solo or in a group of up to five youth.
- All audition videos must be sent by 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 to be considered.
- The top 20 acts, as determined by a panel of judges at Seven Days/Kids VT, will be invited to perform in the live showcase. Parents/guardians will be notified via email about the results of the auditions on Friday, November 1.
Audition Guidelines
- Performers must be between the ages of 5 and 16 and live in Vermont.
- Group acts are limited to five people.
- Performers can only be in one act.
- Please shoot and upload a horizontal video, approximately two minutes in length.
- Performers must introduce themselves, say what city or town they're from and introduce their act in their video audition.
- Singers must perform with an instrumental track (no words), a capella or with a musical instrument.
Questions?
Register Your Act Below...
