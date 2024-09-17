Vermont Elections FAQ 

click to enlarge Matt Mignanelli

Are you stumped by something on your ballot? Wondering where you can find election results? Read on for some answers to frequently asked questions about Vermont elections.

Why does Vermont have so many independent candidates and people representing parties I've never heard of?

There are likely a couple of reasons. First, it's easy to qualify to be on the ballot here. Candidates for statewide and federal office just need to submit a financial disclosure and a petition signed by 500 registered voters. Remember that when reading the responses in the candidate Q&As, which start on page 8. Also, Vermont has a proud tradition of electing independents, including current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who won the seat vacated by another independent senator, Jim Jeffords. It was a national news story when Jeffords switched his party affiliation from Republican to independent in spring 2001 because his resignation shifted the balance of power in the Senate from the Republicans to the Democrats.

Who runs Vermont's elections?

Cities and towns: Each one has a Board of Civil Authority charged with doing the job. According to Seán Sheehan, director of elections and campaign finance for the Vermont Secretary of State's Office, these boards typically include town clerks, selectboard members and justices of the peace. They often recruit volunteers or paid election workers to help out, depending on the town. Yours could probably use your help! "The Secretary of State's Office prints and ships the ballots, provides trainings and guidance in the months up to the elections, provides warnings posters and affidavits and other resources," Sheehan noted. The office is also on call to answer clerks' questions about election law or other challenges.

WTF is a high bailiff?

Don't feel too badly if you don't know — it's an unpaid county office that's unique to Vermont. If for some reason the county sheriff is incapacitated or unable to fulfill their duties, the high bailiff takes over until the governor appoints a new sheriff. The high bailiff, who serves a two-year term, can also arrest the sheriff, if necessary, making this position attractive to some who feel that law enforcement needs civilian oversight.

How can you find out how much money a candidate has raised — and from whom?

The Vermont Secretary of State's Office makes campaign finance records available at campaignfinance.vermont.gov. It's possible to find out how much candidates raised, who gave it to them and how much they spent on things such as running ads in their local newspapers versus buying online ads from social media platforms. Sheehan said an update is scheduled to launch in spring 2025, before the next election cycle.

Where can I find campaign coverage?

Local media organizations, including Seven Days, cover election-related stories in the weeks before people head to the polls. For legislative races, look to your local community newspaper or your public- or government-access cable network. For example, Town Meeting TV, which serves the Burlington area, has announced a slate of fall debates that will include candidates for both legislative and statewide offices. Expect to see more debates organized by media organizations and interest groups as Election Day approaches.

Can I wear a button or T-shirt to the polls showing support for my favorite candidate?

Sure, but you'll have to remove your "Make America Great Again" hat or cover up your "Childless Cat Ladies for Harris" T-shirt before you go inside. Campaigning of any kind is forbidden inside your polling place.

Where can I find the results?

Unofficial results for Vermont's elections are available in the hours after the polls close at 7 p.m. Town clerks enter vote counts into the secretary of state's online system, which feeds the results to sos.vermont.gov. Sometimes towns and local officials will post unofficial results on X, formerly Twitter, using the hashtag #vtpoli. News organizations cover local races and will likely have reporters at the various campaign parties to gather interviews and photos. Official results won't come in until the days following the election, after clerks have had a chance to review all write-in candidates. Results in the presidential race may not be available on election night, depending on how close it is — some states don't start counting mail-in ballots until after the polls close.