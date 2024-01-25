Videos: A Playlist That Will Make You Want to Be ‘Stuck in Vermont’ for the 2024 Solar Eclipse 

click to enlarge File ©️ Seven Days

Eva Sollberger

S

ince 2007,senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger has been venturing out into the Green Mountain State to film episodes of her award-winning video series, "Stuck in Vermont." Whether visiting maple sugar shacks, touring the yummiest creemee stands or sipping beers along the state’s IPA Highway, the endlessly curious host has a knack for capturing the essence of life here. No wonder her videos have been viewed more than 5 million times on YouTube alone.

If you’re traveling to Vermont to experience the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, there's no better introduction to the state than a deep dive into the "Stuck" archives. To get you started, Eva created the following springtime playlist.





Episode 662: How Not to Get Stuck in the Mud

Of course, we don’t want you to literally get stuck in Vermont. Since early April is full-on mud season, watch this vid to learn how locals navigate the state’s mucky dirt roads. Eva headed to East Barnard, a small village home to some notoriously soupy roads this time of year, where neighbors look out for each other by sharing road conditions and more in the Village Crier e-newsletter. Safety first!





Episodes 496, 539, 590 and 646: Vermont Creemee Tour

It may be mud season, but it’s also the start of creemee season. Unique to Vermont, a creemee is soft-serve ice cream that’s beloved by locals and visitors alike — so much so that Eva has embarked on four different creemee tours over the years. These videos are required viewing if you want to make a creemee pit stop while you’re here. See also Creemee Tours 1-3 in episodes 496, 539 and 590.





Episode 528: Sugaring Season at Silloway Maple

Vermont consistently leads the nation in maple production, annually bottling some 2 million gallons of the sweet stuff. Eva visited Silloway Maple, a family-run farm in Randolph Center that dates back to 1942. In addition to producing about 3,000 gallons of syrup a year in a solar-powered sugar shack, the family also runs a dairy farm and a logging operation. You can visit this popular tourist spot year-round.





Episode 346: Leaping Lambs at Shelburne Farms

There’s one sure sign of early spring in Vermont: lambs! Visit Shelburne Farms, a 1,400-acre nonprofit farm and education center, to peep some of these adorable baby animals in the Children’s Farmyard. Eva spent an afternoon with shepherdess Renee Lacoss and some little lambs who love to leap, sleep and eat.





Episode 354: Beertopia on the IPA Highway

Vermont has more breweries per capita than any other state. While the beer scene has evolved quite a bit since 2014, when Eva drove the state’s so-called IPA Highway, this vid showcases some of our enduringly popular craft breweries and the out-of-towners who travel from far and wide to get a sip of Vermont’s finest. Did someone say beercation?





Episode 439: Burlington Sign Tour

No visit to Vermont is complete without a stroll down Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace. Before you go, watch this video for a fascinating history of Queen City signage — from 1960s neon lettering at Nectar’s nightclub to the Flynn theater’s art-deco marquee. Eva joined two architectural historians and one graphic designer to take a closer look at these markers that surround us and document the passing of time.





Episode 485: Made in Vermont Marketplace

Searching for a groovy Green Mountain State souvenir? Stop by the Made in Vermont Marketplace, taking place at South Burlington’s DoubleTree hotel on April 6 and 7, 2024. More than 100 local makers display the diversity of our creative economy, selling everything from food to furniture to fine crafts. A few years ago, Eva met some of the vendors and tasted some of their sweet Vermont goods.





Episode 443: Vermont Summer Preview

Let’s be honest: April isn’t Vermont’s prettiest season. You’ll probably encounter melting snow or muted landscapes marked with mud. But greener pastures are on the horizon. Look ahead toward a lusher landscape in this vid — in which Eva talks to locals at the Burlington waterfront to hear about their Vermont summer bucket lists — and make plans to come back and visit us again real soon.





Follow Eva Sollberger's Stuck in Vermont video series on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or X.