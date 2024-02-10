Viewing the 2024 Solar Eclipse in Montpelier, Vermont: What to See, Do and Eat 

click to enlarge File

The Vermont Statehouse

The name of Vermont’s capital is nearly identical to that of a famous French city, but here we pronounce it Mont-peel-ier. With that important detail out of the way, welcome to the smallest state capital in the nation, boasting one of the oldest and best preserved capitol buildings, dating back to 1859. The walkable, quaint metropolis borders the Winooski River and contains the state’s largest National Register of Historic Places district. It is famously the only U.S. capital without a McDonald’s, but what really draws visitors is the array of locally owned stores, eateries and other one-of-a-kind destinations. Here are some highlights.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Family-Friendly Activities

click to enlarge File: Jordan Barry ©️ Seven Days

A snowy scene at Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks

April is not quite ice cream season in Vermont, but, just a short drive from the city center, Morse Farm fills cones year-round with its own pure maple syrup-flavored creemees, the Vermont name for soft-serve. You might even catch the tail end of sugaring season at this eighth- generation operation, which offers a walkable “maple trail” and visits with the resident goats.

1168 County Rd., Montpelier

Vermont Statehouse

Visitors can tour the country’s oldest legislative chambers in their original condition from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make sure to step back and gaze at the 15-foot statue of Ceres, the goddess of agriculture, on top of the capitol’s golden dome.

115 State St., Montpelier

Vermont History Museum

Learn more about the Green Mountain State, from the Abenaki to Vermont’s first (and, so far, only) female governor. The museum is normally closed on Mondays but will be open the afternoon of the eclipse with special activities and historic artifacts from the 1932 eclipse.

109 State St., Montpelier

North Branch Nature Center

This 28-acre preserve of forest and fields hugs the North Branch of the Winooski River and offers a quiet place to explore. Connect with nature on walking trails and through education programs and workshops.

713 Elm St., Montpelier

Shop Hop

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Bear Pond Books

With a number of long-standing, homegrown shops, Montpelier offers bountiful browsing. Don’t miss independent bookstore Bear Pond Books (77 Main St.) and indie record shop Buch Spieler Records (27 Langdon St.) — both downtown fixtures since 1973. Continue on to Onion River Outdoors (89 Main St.) for all things sporty, Artisans Hand (89 Main St.) for handcrafted treasures and Vermont Dog Eats (5 E. State St.) for locally made treats for furry friends.

Food and Drink

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Egg sandwich with brisket, cheddar and kimchi on a house-baked English muffin and a cider doughnut at Café NOA

Café NOA

Tucked off the main drag, this airy café crafts excellent breakfast sammies piled with house- smoked brisket on house-baked English muffins — get a scratch-made cider doughnut while you’re at it. For lunch, try a barbecue tempeh bánh mì sandwich.

8 Putnam St., Montpelier

Wayside Restaurant, Bakery & Creamery

For more than a century, this diner-style eatery — located literally on the border between Montpelier and Berlin — has served up heaping plates of pancakes, Yankee pot roast and maple cream pie. Whatever you order, don’t miss the pillow-soft, fresh-baked dinner rolls.

1873 Route 302, Berlin

Wilaiwan’s Kitchen

Born out of a beloved Thai street cart, this small, chef-owned kitchen offers an ever-changing lunch menu. Dishes might include red and yellow coconut curry over rice noodles with braised chicken, or rice noodles with beef.

34 State St., Montpelier

Three Penny Taproom

The Montpelier equivalent of “Cheers” welcomes locals and visitors with open arms — along with great beer and food. The tap list always includes several choices from Vermont’s renowned Hill Farmstead Brewery, while the food menu ranges from dry-rubbed wings to pastrami-rubbed tuna.

108 Main St., Montpelier

Barr Hill Distillery and Cocktail Bar

The riverside party at this award-winning bar and distillery will start around noon on Monday, April 8, with food trucks and a live band. Expect eclipse-inspired cocktail creations and equally delicious zero-proof options.

116 Gin Lane, Montpelier