Viewing the 2024 Solar Eclipse in Newport and Jay, Vermont: What to See, Do and Eat 

The Pump House at Jay Peak

he ancient Greeks believed an eclipse was a message from the gods, so it’s fitting that the 2024 solar eclipse’s path of totality passes right over Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom — affectionately called “God’s country” by the locals. The bucolic three-county region skirts the Canadian border and runs down the northwest edge of New Hampshire, offering some of the most pristine pastoral vistas in Vermont. It’s also a hub for recreation of all kinds. Even in April, you’ll find breathtaking views and plenty to do outdoors. Here are some highlights from Newport and Jay, two of the region’s 48 small towns.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Skiing and snowboarding? Check. Golf? Check. Mountain biking? Check. This kid-friendly four-season resort even has pools, a lazy river and a 65-foot water chute at its Pump House Indoor Waterpark. There’s also an ice arena, a spa, and a rec center with climbing walls, an arcade, obstacle courses and a movie theater. With so much to do on-site, don’t miss the big event on April 8: The resort will soundtrack it at the Whiteout, an outdoor party featuring cover band Pink Talking Fish playing Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety leading up to the moment of totality.

830 Jay Peak Rd., Jay

If you detect a hint of maple or spruce in your pint at Kingdom Brewing, it likely originated not far from where you’re sitting. Owners Brian and Jenn Cook use U.S.-grown grains, heirloom recipes, and ingredients from their own farm and greenhouse to craft creative brews such as Maple Tripel, Bear Mountain Vanilla Bourbon Milk Stout and Diversity Blackberry Pale Ale. The rustic on-site “brew cabin” serves wood-fired pizza on Friday and Saturday.

353 Coburn Hill Rd., Newport

Newport Natural Market & Café

This market has been a downtown staple for more than 30 years, offering a wide selection of natural and organic products and reliably dishing out baked goods and daily changing prepared foods, from potato samosas to Italian meatballs. Its commitment to locally sourced goods makes it a great place to snag some Vermont cheese, chocolates and microbrews to take home. Don’t forget the maple syrup! You’re not allowed to leave the state without some.

194 Main St., Newport

Enjoy elevated pub fare at the Warehouse, sample a flight of Eden Cider’s harvest and ice ciders, and check out the goods from a range of Vermont food artisans at this downtown den dedicated to spotlighting Northeast Kingdom farmers and other producers.

150 Main St., Newport

This all-volunteer nonprofit organization maintains a 13-mile network of groomed trails for year-round recreation, including mountain biking, cross-country skiing and hiking. Don’t miss the stunning views of Lake Memphremagog, a glacial lake separating Newport from Québec.

3892 Darling Hill Rd., Newport

Dusit Thai

It's hard to imagine a place more different from the steamy, bustling Thai capital of Bangkok than the quiet northern Vermont community of Newport, but the two locales happily collide in the cuisine at this authentic Thai restaurant. Married co-owners Panadda "Exzy" Saengsiri and Jintana "Jinny" Thananusak brought recipes straight from their homeland to create the approachably exotic menu, including fragrant basil- and lemongrass-scented curries and noodles.

158 Main St., Newport

Did you forget to pack something? Whatever it is, you’re sure to find it at the Pick & Shovel, an all-in-one combination of hardware store and general store, and then some. Seriously — need some two-by-fours? Live goldfish? A pair of boots? A creemee (Vermont’s version of a soft-serve ice cream cone)? You’ll find it all in the labyrinth of aisles at the place that says, “We’re an adventure, not just a hardware store.”

54 Coventry St., Newport