Visit Brandon, Vermont: Art, Maple & Outdoors | Seven Days

The historic Brandon downtown

estled along the Neshobe River between Middlebury and Rutland, Brandon has a nickname: the Art and Soul of Vermont. Home to many artists, art studios and galleries, the small town oozes creativity. World-renowned folk artist Warren Kimble lives and works here, his paintings elegantly capturing Vermont’s red barns, cows and rural landscapes. Barn Opera mounts operatic productions in a renovated dairy barn. And Brandon Town Hall regularly hosts live music and silent movies.

Brandon offers visitors a rich history. Its entire downtown core, encompassing 243 buildings, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Beyond the red-brick early American architecture, these buildings have stories to tell: The local antislavery society was founded in 1834 at the Baptist Church, for example. Today, visitors can take in the history while enjoying a day packed with high-quality art, food, drink and natural attractions.

If you want to visit Brandon, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Visitors can explore a wide range of Vermont history at this museum and visitors’ center, located at the birthplace of senator Stephen A. Douglas (1813-1861). As part of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail, the exhibits convey a multifaceted history of American slavery, from Douglas’ involvement in pre-Civil War debates to Brandon’s abolitionist movement and role in the Underground Railroad. Also providing historical insight on local industry, business, architecture and immigration patterns, the museum illuminates centuries of life in this small town.

4 Grove St., Brandon

Dip into Brandon’s artistic side at this cooperative gallery founded under the leadership of folk artist Warren Kimble. Hosting the work of 30-plus Vermont artists, the space displays a plethora of art forms, from textile and fiber art to painting and pressed botanicals to pottery and photography. Many artists’ work comes together at “the BAG” to showcase a multimedia view of Vermont creativity.

7 Center St., Brandon

It’s less than 15 minutes from downtown Brandon to Moosalamoo — and once there, the options are endless. A conserved part of the Green Mountains, this land is open all year round, and seasonal activities abound, from berry picking and boating to backcountry skiing and birding. The recreation area boasts 70 miles of trails that span twisty bike paths and wider, accessible routes. Visitors can park at the Falls of Lana lot to begin their journey. Those looking for a less adventurous day outdoors could try Branbury State Park (3570 Lake Dunmore Rd., Salisbury) across the street, which offers a beach on Lake Dunmore, grills, picnic tables, a snack bar and restrooms.

4132 Lake Dunmore Rd., Salisbury (Falls of Lana parking lot)

Café Provence in Brandon

Indulge in creative and fresh meals from French chef Robert Barral, who moved to the Green Mountains after cooking in fine restaurants across the globe. Highlighting local meats, cheeses and produce, the varied brunch-to-dinner menus have French flair and suit everyone, accommodating gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diets. For years, Barral also ran nearby Gourmet Provence, which was recently relaunched by new owners as Morningside Bakery (37 Center St.) — stop in for baked goods or a wood-fired pizza.

11 Center St., Brandon

Take a 10-minute drive from downtown Brandon to learn about Vermont history through its signature product — maple syrup! New England Maple Museum guides visitors on a journey through a sweet, Vermont-specific lens. Exhibits trace the history of maple syrup (and simultaneously, New England) from its precolonial days to small, family-owned sugar shacks and right up to the modern sugaring industry. And yes, there will be maple candy along the way.

4578 Route 7, Pittsford

Get a taste of small-batch craft beers at Foley Brothers Brewing, which lives by the motto “Do it the hard way.” That means visitors can expect nothing but the finest ingredients and brewing techniques in styles such as the Fair Maiden imperial IPA and the Long Beard oatmeal stout. The family business offers beer samples in a tasting room shared with Neshobe River Winery — all located in a beautiful vineyard setting by the Neshobe River.

79 Stone Mill Dam Rd., Brandon

Joshua Collier, artistic director of Barn Opera in Brandon

In a renovated post-and-beam dairy barn, Barn Opera offers entertainment unique to its rural roots. From frequent summer concerts that showcase local singers and musicians to soaring operatic performances throughout the year, the organization seeks to introduce the art form to new audiences and ensure its continued relevance. Check the website for upcoming events.

1386 Pearl St., Brandon

Established as a tavern in 1786, the Brandon Inn represents one of the oldest continuously operated hospitality businesses in Vermont. The current brick-and-marble Dutch Colonial-style building dates back to 1890, when it was rebuilt following a devastating fire. A stately centerpiece of Brandown’s downtown, the inn offers a range of lodging options that blend historic charm and modern convenience. You might also encounter the occasional ghost hunter, as the centuries-old inn is rumored to be among the most haunted places in the state.

20 Park St., Brandon