Visit Bristol, Vermont: History, Food & Outdoors | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: Caleb Kenna

Downtown Bristol

N

estled in the Green Mountains, the quiet Addison County town of Bristol is just a 20-minute drive from Middlebury. Chartered in 1762, it offers a mix of historic charm, vibrant restaurants and lush landscapes. Its Main Street is home to a small downtown including boutique shops and a long-standing brewery. From there, winding dirt roads lead to some of Vermont’s most pristine natural wonders. Visitors can plan a day trip of hiking and eating or stay overnight at an eclectic 1797 farmhouse inn.

If you want to visit Bristol, Vermont, here's a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Minifactory serves many purposes: café, coffee shop, market and, most notably, jam manufactory. Owner V Smiley’s preserves are not your grandmother’s jams: They’re sweetened with Vermont-grown honey and come in flavors such as Pear Lemon Sage White Pepper Marmalade. Try some with a griddled buttermilk biscuit, then peruse the jars of jams, spices and vinegars that adorn the pink-and-yellow pastel walls for a unique taste of Bristol.

16 Main St., Bristol

If you’re not looking closely for Bristol Ledges, you might miss it. There’s no parking at the trailhead for this rewarding trek, so park in town and walk east on Main Street, then take a left on Mountain Street and the first right onto Mountain Terrace. At the end of the road is a gate marking the start of this short and easy two-mile excursion, which yields sweeping views of the Green Mountains. Dogs are welcome.

Mountain Terrace, Bristol

click to enlarge Ian Dartley

Bristol Falls

Follow the locals: The gorgeous Bristol Falls (aka Bartlett Falls) have been known to attract hundreds of Vermonters in a single summer day. Two miles east of the town center, find limited parking along Lincoln Road, then follow the many well-trodden stone paths to this waterfall with plenty of smooth rocks for picnicking and pools for swimming and wading. New England Waterfalls calls the sparkling swimming hole “outstanding” for a refreshing swim on a hot day.

Lincoln Rd., Bristol

Shop Small

For souvenirs from your sojourn to Bristol, stroll the downtown and pop into its locally owned boutiques. Shop for handmade beeswax candles in a variety of shapes, from asparagus to pine cone, at Vermont HoneyLights (22 Main St.); peruse Vermont-made throw pillows, plates and mugs at Art on Main (25 Main St.); score vintage home goods at Your Home (9 Main St.); or hunt for quintessential Green Mountain State gifts, including maple syrup and Bristol-branded apparel, at Vermont Marketplace (19 Main St.).

click to enlarge Ian Dartley

The Bobcat Café & Brewery

In the heart of Bristol’s downtown, this longtime favorite brewpub is marked by a crest featuring its snarling feline namesake. Opened in 2002 and still going strong, Bobcat serves up comfort dishes such as chicken wings and Korean barbecue ribs to pair with refreshing cocktails and housemade beers. Expect a lively crowd of locals and an old-school, classic tavern interior.

5 Main St., Bristol

The Tillerman

This inn and restaurant has a singular vibe it describes as “old New England meets Northern California meets a flower market meets a farmers market meets a warm vibrant community.” Go for the wood-fired pizza laden with Vermont ingredients and stay for the thoughtfully decorated bedrooms in this farmhouse dating back to 1797. Free community events might range from live music in the courtyard to outdoor ice skating in the winter.

1868 N. 116 Rd., Bristol