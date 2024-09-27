Visit Manchester, Vermont: Shopping, Dining & Nature | Seven Days

click to enlarge Hannah Feuer

Manchester landscape

Manchester, tucked between the Green Mountain and Taconic Mountain ranges in southwest Vermont, has long been a popular destination for New Yorkers seeking respite from city life. Among the first places in New England to be developed and advertised as a summer getaway, the village offers both upscale amenities and historic charm. Notable landmarks include Hildene, the former summer home of Abraham Lincoln's son; Ye Olde Tavern, Vermont’s oldest inn; and Orvis, the iconic fly-fishing retailer founded in Manchester in 1856. Visitors can hike to one of the state’s tallest waterfalls, fly-fish on the Battenkill River, or enjoy skiing at nearby Bromley and Stratton mountain resorts. Downtown, shops range from designer outlets to a locally owned pinball arcade.

If you want to visit Manchester, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

The food here will make you excited to get up for breakfast, literally. This cozy brunch spot is cleverly named for its location up a flight of stairs. The menu, featuring pancakes, omelettes and huevos rancheros, has remained relatively unchanged for the past two decades, co-owner Wojtek Wierzbicki said. A local favorite is the hearty Hungry Hiker: two eggs, two pancakes, two sausage links, two bacon strips, toast, coffee and home fries.

4935 Main St., Manchester Center

This sprawling 100-acre campus offers numerous art exhibits, a sculpture garden, a café and a 400-seat theater. The venue doubles as a museum and a shopping destination, with much of the featured artwork available for purchase. Past exhibits have ranged from "For the Love of Vermont: The Lyman Orton Collection" to "The Red Dress," a garment that's been to 51 countries and is continually embroidered as it travels the world.

860 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr., Manchester

click to enlarge Hannah Feuer

Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home in Manchester

Abraham Lincoln's son Robert took such a liking to Manchester that he bought a summer estate in town — now open to the public as a museum. Explore the Georgian Revival mansion where Robert Todd Lincoln and his wife, Mary, resided in the summer; stroll the gardens; and step aboard a restored 1903 wooden Pullman car that will transport you back in time.

1005 Hildene Rd., Manchester

Located in the Lye Brook Wilderness, this popular hiking trail leads to a stunning 125-foot waterfall, one of Vermont's tallest. Roughly 4.5 miles round trip, the shaded path offers a moderate hike with a gradual slope, ideal for an outdoor excursion on a warm summer day.

Lye Brook Access Rd., Manchester Center

Browse the stacks at this locally owned store with more than 60,000 books in its inventory. A collection of 500 rare books includes Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire signed by J.K. Rowling for $4,000. Afterward, unwind with a beach read and a latte at the Colburn Café, conveniently located inside the bookstore.

4869 Main St., Manchester Center

click to enlarge Hannah Feuer

Pastime PInball

This arcade is not your average Dave & Buster’s. Here, $27 buys unlimited play on more than 60 vintage pinball machines. Co-owner Beth Friedman describes the establishment as a "playable pinball museum." Bounce through pinball history on machines set up in chronological order of release date, starting with a Humpty Dumpty-themed game from 1947. Upstairs, a snack bar offers craft beer, nachos and ice cream sundaes.

4802 Main St., Manchester Center

Experience a one-of-a-kind venue at Depot 62: a Turkish restaurant inside a furniture store. Munch on warm pide — a traditional puffy bread topped with sesame and black cumin — surrounded by colorful sofas, stacks of ornate rugs and funky chandeliers. Try the Konya kebab, lamb meat slow-cooked in a wood-fired oven and served in a traditional earthenware pot called a güveç.

515 Depot St., Manchester Center