Visit Poultney, Vermont: Recreation, Wineries & Maple | Seven Days

Slate Valley Trail in Poultney

oultney, a town of about 3,000 people on Vermont’s western border, is a small but vibrant community with a quaint downtown and a quintessential New England village green. In the heart of the Stone Valley, Poultney is home to some of the state’s earliest marble and granite quarries. Legend has it that its slate industry arose by accident in 1843, while a farmer was showing his land to a prospective buyer. When the buyer kicked a clump of soil, he unearthed a piece of slate, which convinced the farmer not to sell.

Poultney’s stone industry is evident in much of the historic downtown architecture, including the Journal Press Building, built in 1908 to house the town’s weekly newspaper. In fact, Poultney is the birthplace of two famous journalists: Horace Greeley, founder and editor of the New York Tribune; and George Jones, cofounder of the New York Times. The Journal Press Building is now home to Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill.

Beginning in 1856, East Poultney became one of the country’s largest producers of the melodeon, a small reed organ that was a popular form of 19th-century parlor entertainment. Though the factory closed in 1869, the Poultney Historical Society has maintained the Melodeon Factory as a museum since 1954 and uses it to house several of its permanent exhibits.

Green Mountain College, a private liberal arts school at the base of the Taconic Mountains, was long a fixture in Poultney. After the 185-year-old college closed in 2019, the 155-acre campus was sold in 2020 to entrepreneur Raj Bhakta, founder of WhistlePig whiskey, who has applied for permits to build a hotel and condos.

Poultney’s Lake St. Catherine region is a year-round destination for outdoor recreation, including fishing, boating, swimming, snowshoeing, mountain biking, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.

If you want to visit Poultney, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day of your visit.

Begin your Poultney visit with a breakfast of banana caramel French toast, a freshly baked muffin, an egg sandwich or a sloppy Joe omelette with cheese. Good eats right downtown — what more could you ask for?

143 Main St., Poultney

Hit the Trails

The 19.8-mile Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail runs along an abandoned railway corridor between Castleton and West Rupert and includes the Poultney River Loop, a 3.5-mile flat, multiuse trail around downtown Poultney. For more than 50 miles of free, multiuse trails in the area, explore Slate Valley Trails any time of the year. There are at least eight trailheads in Poultney itself, with ample parking for hikers, cyclists, snowshoers and cross-country skiers.

Searching for a place to hike, swim, fish, mountain bike or camp? This 117-acre state park has plenty to offer, whether for day use or overnight stays. There’s a sandy beach with a designated swim area; a boat launch with canoe, kayak and paddleboat rentals; an 18-hole disc golf course; a 61-site campground for tents and RVs; and a rustic cabin to rent. Lake St. Catherine’s cool waters provide excellent fishing opportunities — and keep an eye out for white-tailed deer and even the occasional moose, especially around sunset.

3034 Route 30, Poultney

Founded in 2013, Stone Valley Arts offers classes, workshops, presentations and events in the visual, performing and literary arts for students of all ages and experience levels. Its store sells one-of-a-kind artwork from local artists and craftspeople — drop by on the weekend or make an appointment.

145 E. Main St., Poultney

Maple sugaring

Whether you like your maple syrup golden and delicate, amber and rich, or very dark and robust, Green’s can satisfy your sweet tooth. Guided tours are complimentary, especially during sugaring season in March and April. Or just stop by the store for maple candies, maple cream, spices, jams, preserves and more.

1846 Finel Hollow Rd., Poultney

No matter whether your taste buds lean toward reds, whites, dessert or ice wines, this family-owned vineyard has a bottle or two to please everyone’s palate. Sample for yourself: Whaleback offers free tastings in a renovated 1800s barn.

202 Old Lake Rd., Poultney

Let’s face it: Poultney won’t win any awards for its hopping nightlife. Still, folks looking for rustic grub, local craft brews and live tunes can amble over to the Poultney Pub for burgers, apps, sandwiches, salads and wraps. The pub regularly hosts open mics, bluegrass nights and other musical offerings.

158 Main St., Poultney