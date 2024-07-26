Visit Randolph, Vermont: History, Culture & Outdoors | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy

A performance at the Chandler Center for the Arts

The geographic center of Vermont, Randolph is a vibrant cultural hub in the trappings of a small town. Among its many attractions are a renowned music hall on the National Register of Historic Places and one of the oldest movie theaters in the nation. The village of Randolph Center, established in 1783, is a recognized National Historic District, and the many railroad-era buildings and Victorian homes contribute to its nostalgic charm. Located just off Exit 4 on Interstate 89 and home to an Amtrak station, Randolph is easily accessible via train and car. Visitors can explore a wide range of locally owned restaurants and stores downtown, while nearby trails and the White River offer abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation.

If you want to visit Randolph, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

click to enlarge File: Melissa Pasanen

Pile o' Taters at wit & grit.

This breakfast and brunch spot offers punny menu favorites such as Parfait for the Course, Don’t Count Your Eggs Before They Hash and the Ruth Bader Gins-burger. Expect well-executed classics such as burritos, egg sandwiches, waffles and loaded tater tots. For a quicker morning munch, Wee Bird Bagel Café (22 Pleasant St.) serves hand-rolled bagels, baked fresh daily just up the street. 29 Merchants Row, Randolph

click to enlarge Courtesy

Silloway Maple winter trails

Vermont is synonymous with maple syrup. Savor some of the sweet stuff at Silloway Maple, a family-run business that dates back to 1942 and offers complimentary tours and tastings all year round. For prime sampling, visit during maple sugaring season, typically from late February to late April. The farm’s signature Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup makes for the perfect souvenir. 1303 Boudro Rd., Randolph Center

Hike, bike, snowshoe, ski, run or walk on roughly 20 miles of trails through Randolph and the neighboring town of Braintree. The Gear House (16 Pleasant St.), a full-service bike shop and outdoor gear store, offers bike rentals within walking distance of the trails. During the winter, sections of the trail are groomed for fat-biking adventures.

This music store sells high-end antique instruments that retail for upwards of $10,000, which landed it a featured spot on “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2005. Owner Dwight Porter, a Randolph native, also records music performed on Porter instruments and provides expert restoration for antique music boxes. Music lovers will get a thrill out of browsing the rare and artful inventory. 79 Sunset Hill Rd., Randolph

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Isan-style pork sausage at Saap

In 2022, chef Nisachon "Rung" Morgan was named Best Chef in the Northeast in the James Beard Awards, a competition sometimes referred to as the culinary Oscars. Her menu features traditional dishes from the Isan region of northeast Thailand bordering Laos and Cambodia. Diners can indulge in a variety of soups, curries and meats with sides of sticky rice and crisp veggies. 50 Randolph Ave., Randolph

Experience live theater, dance, music and more at this historic 575-seat performing arts venue. Constructed in 1906, the building was a gift from colonel Albert Chandler, a Randolph native who worked as a telegraph operator for president Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War. Visit in the fall for the Chandler's annual New World Festival, a celebration of Celtic and Québécois music. And during the summer, don't miss the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, founded in 1992 by Peter Sanders, a longtime cellist in the New York City Ballet Orchestra. 71 N. Main St., Randolph

Generations have grown up watching flicks at the Playhouse Movie Theatre. Established in 1919, it’s the oldest purpose-built movie theater in the state and one of the oldest in the country. In 2012, it became a member-owned cooperative supported by community donations. Where previous patrons gathered for silent movie screenings, today moviegoers enjoy modern blockbuster films. 11 S. Main St., Randolph