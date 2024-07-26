 Visit Randolph, Vermont: History, Culture & Outdoors | Seven Days

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 26, 2024 Guides » Visiting Vemont

Visiting Randolph, Vermont? What to See, Do and Eat on Your Trip 

Explore the small town of Randolph, Vermont — a cultural hub with historic charm, award-winning restaurants and abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation.
By

Published July 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Actors on stage gesture to a crowd giving them a standing ovation
  • Courtesy
  • A performance at the Chandler Center for the Arts

The geographic center of Vermont, Randolph is a vibrant cultural hub in the trappings of a small town. Among its many attractions are a renowned music hall on the National Register of Historic Places and one of the oldest movie theaters in the nation. The village of Randolph Center, established in 1783, is a recognized National Historic District, and the many railroad-era buildings and Victorian homes contribute to its nostalgic charm. Located just off Exit 4 on Interstate 89 and home to an Amtrak station, Randolph is easily accessible via train and car. Visitors can explore a wide range of locally owned restaurants and stores downtown, while nearby trails and the White River offer abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation.

If you want to visit Randolph, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

wit & grit.

click to enlarge Potatoes covered in vegetables, sauce and a fried egg in a container at wit & grit. in Randolph.
  • File: Melissa Pasanen
  • Pile o' Taters at wit & grit.

This breakfast and brunch spot offers punny menu favorites such as Parfait for the Course, Don’t Count Your Eggs Before They Hash and the Ruth Bader Gins-burger. Expect well-executed classics such as burritos, egg sandwiches, waffles and loaded tater tots. For a quicker morning munch, Wee Bird Bagel Café (22 Pleasant St.) serves hand-rolled bagels, baked fresh daily just up the street. 29 Merchants Row, Randolph

Silloway Maple

click to enlarge While Visiting Randolph, Vermont, a family of five went snowshoeing in the sugarbush at Silloway Maple
  • Courtesy
  • Silloway Maple winter trails

Vermont is synonymous with maple syrup. Savor some of the sweet stuff at Silloway Maple, a family-run business that dates back to 1942 and offers complimentary tours and tastings all year round. For prime sampling, visit during maple sugaring season, typically from late February to late April. The farm’s signature Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup makes for the perfect souvenir. 1303 Boudro Rd., Randolph Center

Ridgeline Outdoor Collective Trails

Hike, bike, snowshoe, ski, run or walk on roughly 20 miles of trails through Randolph and the neighboring town of Braintree. The Gear House (16 Pleasant St.), a full-service bike shop and outdoor gear store, offers bike rentals within walking distance of the trails. During the winter, sections of the trail are groomed for fat-biking adventures.

Porter Music Box Company

This music store sells high-end antique instruments that retail for upwards of $10,000, which landed it a featured spot on “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2005. Owner Dwight Porter, a Randolph native, also records music performed on Porter instruments and provides expert restoration for antique music boxes. Music lovers will get a thrill out of browsing the rare and artful inventory. 79 Sunset Hill Rd., Randolph

Saap Northern Thai Cuisine

click to enlarge A plate with pork sausage, vegetables and sauce at Saap in Randolph.
  • File: Daria Bishop
  • Isan-style pork sausage at Saap

In 2022, chef Nisachon "Rung" Morgan was named Best Chef in the Northeast in the James Beard Awards, a competition sometimes referred to as the culinary Oscars. Her menu features traditional dishes from the Isan region of northeast Thailand bordering Laos and Cambodia. Diners can indulge in a variety of soups, curries and meats with sides of sticky rice and crisp veggies. 50 Randolph Ave., Randolph

Chandler Center for the Arts

Experience live theater, dance, music and more at this historic 575-seat performing arts venue. Constructed in 1906, the building was a gift from colonel Albert Chandler, a Randolph native who worked as a telegraph operator for president Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War. Visit in the fall for the Chandler's annual New World Festival, a celebration of Celtic and Québécois music. And during the summer, don't miss the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, founded in 1992 by Peter Sanders, a longtime cellist in the New York City Ballet Orchestra. 71 N. Main St., Randolph

Playhouse Movie Theatre

Generations have grown up watching flicks at the Playhouse Movie Theatre. Established in 1919, it’s the oldest purpose-built movie theater in the state and one of the oldest in the country. In 2012, it became a member-owned cooperative supported by community donations. Where previous patrons gathered for silent movie screenings, today moviegoers enjoy modern blockbuster films. 11 S. Main St., Randolph

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Visiting Vemont »

More By This Author

About The Author

Hannah Feuer

Hannah Feuer
Bio:
 Hannah Feuer is a culture staff writer at Seven Days. She's a 2023 graduate of Northwestern University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and economics. Her previous journalism experiences include stints with the Daily Northwestern, Reporters Without Borders, Medill Investigative Lab, Moment Magazine and Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation