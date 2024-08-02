Visit Vergennes, Vermont: History, Culture & Outdoors | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: Caleb Kenna

Aerial view of Vergennes

If you want to visit Vergennes, Vermont, here’s a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

The converted laundromat on Vergennes’ main drag offers a delicious mix of French-influenced bites, from pastries such as kouign amann and canelé de Bordeaux to breakfast and lunch options. Enjoy a sourdough croissant along with an espresso drink, or indulge in the Turkish eggs, garnished with rose petals, sumac and smoked salt. The owners’ commitment to local and seasonal ingredients is abundantly clear in their menu; they even mill their own flour for loaves of bread.

247 Main St., Vergennes

Shop Small

Vergennes is home to enough boutiques for visitors to end the day with many shopping bags in tow. Check out Linda’s Apparel (175 Main St.) for a wide range of clothing, gifts and jewelry, then head next door to Men’s Corner for office-ready looks. For secondhand shoppers, Sweet Charity (141A Main St.) and Your Turn Resale Shoppe (151 Main St.) offer an eclectic mix of well-priced clothing, housewares, and all the bits and bobs that make thrift shopping fun.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bixby Memorial Free Library

Bixby Memorial Free Library

Walk into the impressive Greek Revival-style library and look up! The spectacular stained-glass domed ceiling is the architectural centerpiece of the 1912 building. Visitors can stroll through the library’s many rooms — look for glass cases with Vermont archaeological finds or take a seat in a cozy leather chair in the reading room.

258 Main St., Vergennes

A beautiful 10-minute drive through farmland from Vergennes’ downtown, the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum — open from May to October with free admission — has a historical collection to fascinate all ages. Picnics are encouraged at the open-air museum, where visitors can move from boathouses to interactive exhibits at their own pace. The history stretches from precolonial, Indigenous-built canoes all the way up to modern-day work on the Clean Water Act. Don’t miss the real-life yellow submarine on the green. Looking for dinner nearby? Head to Basin Harbor Resort & Boat Club (4800 Basin Harbor Rd.) and dine overlooking the lake.

4472 Basin Harbor Rd, Vergennes

click to enlarge File: Kaitlin Alford

Button Bay State Park

Close to the Maritime Museum, this 253-acre park on the shores of Lake Champlain is open from late May to mid-October. Follow trails to lake views, launch your boat into the water or stay the night at the campground. Park interpreters lead night hikes, camping craft activities and nature excursions, while lifeguards keep watch over the swimming pool. Why is the park called Button Bay? There are button-like concretions along the shore, formed by clay deposits.

5 Button Bay State Park Rd., Vergennes

Taste an assortment of creatively flavored and named ice creams and gelatos at this small-batch scoop shop. Try the Lavender Haze goat’s milk gelato or the fan-favorite Garden Basil ice cream. These sweet offerings are made completely from scratch. With lactose-free and vegan options, all visitors can find a refreshing afternoon treat for the day — or a pint to take home for later.

185 Main St., Vergennes

At the top of Main Street, visitors can step back in time with a peek at the Vergennes Opera House, built in 1897. Simply walk through the huge double doors and climb creaky wooden stairs all the way up to the balcony. View the grandeur of the theater — and stop to read the history lining the walls on the way up. Looking to see a show? The opera house offers seasonal performances by local musicians and community theater groups. Check the website to see what’s onstage.

120 Main St., Vergennes