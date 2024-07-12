Visit Winooski, Vermont: History, Dining & Events | Seven Days

click to enlarge Ian Dartley

The Champlain Mill

A stone’s throw from Burlington, Winooski is the smallest city in Vermont and home to roughly 8,000 people. Its name comes from the Abenaki word Winoskitegw, which translates to “land of the wild onion,” as wild onions used to grow near the banks of the Winooski River. Indigenous settlements in the area can be traced back centuries, and large brick buildings on either side of the river mark it as a former textile mill town. Nowadays it’s a happening city that’s given rise to hip bars, restaurants and retail shops.

In a state that's 94 percent white, almost 20 percent of Winooski residents are Black, Asian or multiracial. In 2012, local Afro-pop group A2VT released an anthemic song about Winooski’s diversity, called “Winooski, My Town.” Music is key to this city, which hosts the Waking Windows indie-rock music festival each spring. Year-round, visitors can catch community celebrations in the central Rotary Park. And, yes, that also might be the best vantage point to witness the Vermont National Guard’s F-35 fighter jets roaring overhead on training flights.

If you want to visit Winooski, Vermont, here's a suggested itinerary.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

At four stories tall, the red-brick Champlain Mill is one of the first sights a visitor will see when passing over the Winooski Bridge from Burlington. It’s home to the Heritage Winooski Mill Museum, which seeks to preserve the history of the Winooski Falls’ textile mill era — 1830s to 1950s. From videos showing how the machines worked to stories of the workers, the museum’s exhibits shed light on when the mill was the largest employer in Vermont.

20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski

Sundays from late May through mid-October, visitors can stroll an open-air market outside the Champlain Mill, shopping for local produce, honey, spirits, flowers, meat and more. Check for special events, such as French Heritage Day, Youth Vendor Day and Onion Fest — to honor Winooski’s namesake, of course. When the market wraps up, you might even catch a daytime dance party in nearby Rotary Park.

20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Aerial view of Winooski Falls

Just outside the Champlain Mill, the half-mile Winooski River Walk runs alongside the falls. Completed in 2006, the picturesque path was a milestone in the city’s downtown revitalization project. A cool breeze from the waterfront makes it a scenic spot to stroll or sit — picnic tables and benches line the concrete walkway. Follow it east to woodsy nature trails, where leashed dogs are welcome.

Winooski Falls Way, Winooski

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Mule Bar

Work up an appetite? Head to lunch at Mule Bar, a locals’ favorite that always draws a crowd, especially when the outdoor patio is open. Known for its well-curated craft beer tap list and creative cocktails, the pub serves a variety of burgers and sandwiches. If you’re feeling bold, add a topping of fried oyster mushrooms, bacon and blue cheese to make your meal “Mule style.”

38 Main St., Winooski

In warm weather, Rotary Park hosts a series of midweek events called Winooski Wednesdays. The free outdoor concert series is a showcase of live music and samples from local vendors such as Sarom’s Café and Onion City Chicken & Oyster. With inclusive programming — from a Juneteenth commemoration to a Pride celebration — the Wednesday get-downs promise to be “the most poppin’ block party in Winooski.”

Rotary Park, Winooski

click to enlarge Courtesy of Meredith Bay-Tyack

Winooski's Festival of Pumpkins

The celebrations don’t stop when the weather cools. Winooski’s biggest event of the year is its annual Halloween festival. From Rotary Park to outside the Champlain Mill, more than 1,000 locally grown and carved jack-o’-lanterns light up the city. At scavenger hunts and pumpkin carving parties, families can create lasting Halloween memories. Check downtownwinooski.org for this year’s dates.

Rotary Park, Winooski

In the Champlain Mill, Waterworks Food + Drink offers spectacular floor-to-ceiling views of the falls. The original Waterworks served Winooski from 1981 to 2004. Since its revival in 2014, the popular restaurant has cooked up creative fusion dishes — think street corn shrimp, Korean meatballs, New England scallops, and a salami-and-hot-honey flatbread that satisfies sweet and spicy cravings.

20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski