Nest — Winter 2024 

click to enlarge Luke Awtry | John James

DIY: In Vermont, it's an ethos as well as an acronym. Do-it-yourselfers populate this issue of Nest, our home, design and real estate quarterly. We spend a lot of time indoors in winter, which invites reflection on our interiors — and perhaps a desire to try a hand at spiffing them up. Let Billi and Bobby Gosh's neo-Victorian in Brookfield, full of antiques and artwork hand-selected over 50 years, serve as inspiration. Also inspiring: Brenden McBrier's upcycled earthship-style greenhouse in Johnson. Speaking of hands-on, Vermont Frames builds timber-frame homes the old-fashioned way — without computer-guided cutting. Independent thinking is a hallmark of DIY, and of Essex Junction's New Frameworks, which creates all-electric, all-natural modular home kits. And sometimes, DIY is actually a group effort: In towns across the state, neighbors gather to assemble WindowDressers energy-saving window inserts. Do it together — that has a nice ring.