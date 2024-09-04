 2024 HUD Continuum of Care Program Notice of Funding Opportunity REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 04, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

2024 HUD Continuum of Care Program Notice of Funding Opportunity REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

As the Collaborative Applicant for the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance Continuum of Care (CCHA), the Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO) is accepting proposals for new, expansion or renewal projects as outlined below with Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

CCHA is soliciting proposals that address housing and service priorities established through the Continuum of Care, with priority for serving vulnerable populations experiencing homelessness including persons experiencing chronic homelessness, persons fleeing domestic violence, unaccompanied youth, and families with children. Full RFP available here.

There is approximately $1,155,795 in funding available for projects to serve those experiencing homelessness and over $268,000 in bonus project funding.

Organizations that do not currently receive CCHA CoC program funding are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Current recipients of this funding are also welcome to apply.

Deadline for proposals: 4:00 pm on September 19th 2024 by email to [email protected]

The CCHA Request for Proposals is available upon request in alternative formats for persons with disabilities

More information, the full RFP, application forms, dates for technical assistance with applicants and other information is available on the CCHA website.

For more information visit http://www.cchavt.org/funding/ or contact the CCHA Collaborative Applicant, CEDO, Marcella Gange at [email protected], or 802.865.7178.

