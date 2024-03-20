Act 250 Notice Application 4c0325-5 and Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0325-5 from Rhino Foods, Inc., Zoo Holdings, LLC, and Zoo Too, LLC, 179 Queen City Park Road, Burlington, VT 05401 was received on February 13, 2024, and deemed complete on March 12, 2024. The project is generally described as the merging of two existing lots into one, and the development of an approximately 65,000 square foot addition to the existing Rhino Foods facility including associated access, parking, utility, and stormwater modifications. The project is located at 179 Queen City Park Road in Burlington, Vermont.
A public hearing is scheduled for April 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM at Rhino Foods, located at 179 Queen City Park Rd. Burlington, VT. A site visit will be held before the hearing at 8:30 AM at the site. Please arrive at Rhino Foods and park in the parking lot on site. The Commission will gather near the main entrance to the facility prior to the site visit and then will move inside to conduct the hearing. Signage and direction will be provided on site by the Applicant to those who arrive after the site visit, for the hearing only.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0325-5). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website:
https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected].
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Kaitlin Hayes, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated March 12, 2024By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
