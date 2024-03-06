Act 250 Notice Minor Application 300015-910 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 300015-9 from Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District, Attn: Phil Graff, 10 River Rd, Jericho, VT 05465 was received on January 29, 2024 and deemed complete on February 20, 2024. The project is generally described as construction of two gravel wetlands on the Camels Hump Middle School and Richmond Elementary School campus. The project is a stormwater retrofit project and involves no changes to the existing buildings or roads. The project is located at 173 School Street in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=300015-9).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 20, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this February 28, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
