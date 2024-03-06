Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0018-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0018-1 from City of South Burlington, Attn: Thomas DiPietro 180 Market Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 was received on February 1, 2024 and deemed complete on February 20, 2024. The project specifically authorizes upgrades to the existing trail system at Red Rocks Park (the Park) to improve access and prevent further degradation of the existing natural area. The project scope includes measures for the improved conveyance of stormwater, erosion control measures, and parking improvement projects in several locations throughout the Park. The project is located at 4 Central Avenue in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0018-1). No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 20, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this February 28, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
