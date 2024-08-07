Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0233-11 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:54 p.m.
Application 4C0233-11 from AAM Burlington Hotel, LLC, 78 Blanchard Road, Suite 100, Burlington, MA 01803, and University of Vermont & State Agricultural College, 31 Spear Street, Marsh Hall, Suite 10, Burlington, VT 05405 was received on July 18, 2024 and deemed complete on July 29, 2024. The project is generally described as construction of a new four story hotel addition on the south side of the existing DoubleTree Hotel site. The addition includes 70 rooms and will replace the "North Champlain" wing of the existing DoubleTree hotel, which will be demolished after the addition is built. The project includes parking and pedestrian circulation modifications, landscaping improvements including gathering areas that can be accessed from Williston Road, construction of two gravel wetlands, a small parking lot to replace the footprint of the demolished hotel wing, lighting improvements, and additional bike racks. The project is located at 870 Williston Road in South Burlington, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0233-11."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 22, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 30, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
