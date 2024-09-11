Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0329-20A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0329-20A from Allen Brook Development, Inc. was received on May 28, 2024 and deemed complete on August 27, 2024. The permit specifically authorizes the amendment of Land Use Permit 4C0329-20, Finding of Fact #23, to approve 15 maximum daily truck trips associated with sand extraction operations to travel along Thompson Drive, in accordance with the result of an Act 250 Rule 34(E) Analysis, described in the associated Memorandum of Decision. The project is located at Thompson Drive in Essex, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0329-20A.
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 25, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this September 4, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
